'Dhurandhar 2' hasn't even been sent for censor certification
Entertainment
Heard the buzz about "Dhurandhar 2" and its certification? Turns out, the sequel hasn't even been sent to the censor board yet—the team just wrapped filming last week.
The certificate everyone's talking about online actually belongs to the first film's TV version, not this new release.
When and where to watch 'Dhurandhar'
The first "Dhurandhar" movie was trimmed down and edited for its TV premiere—some dialogues were muted and its rating changed from 'A' to 'UA 16+.'
You can catch this version on Star Gold in early March.
Meanwhile, mark your calendar: "Dhurandhar 2" hits theaters March 19.