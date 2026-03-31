'Dhurandhar 2' Hong Kong demand prompts extra shows and marathons

'Dhurandhar 2' HK$1.15 million 1,400cr India's 3rd-highest

Even though it's banned in six Gulf countries and not confirmed for release in China, Dhurandhar 2 has still pulled in HK$1.15 million just from Hong Kong.

Worldwide, the film has crossed ₹1,400 crore and is now India's third highest-grossing movie ever, proving Indian cinema can go big globally even without access to some major markets.