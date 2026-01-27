No additional shooting for 'Dhurandhar 2'; insider dismisses rumors
What's the story
A recent report claimed that actor Arjun Rampal had "secretly" shot additional footage for the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. The alleged shoot was said to have taken place earlier this month, with details about its location and timing also being shared. However, an insider close to the project has now dismissed these rumors as baseless.
Statement
'Dhurandhar 2' content locked for release: Insider
The source stated to Bollywood Hungama, "There is no extra shooting with Rampal or any other actor." They added, "The content of Dhurandhar is edited and locked, ready for release on March 19." Meanwhile, similar rumors about Akshaye Khanna's involvement in the sequel were going around online, but it was quickly dismissed, citing that Khanna's character died in the first part.
Film details
'Dhurandhar 2' cast and crew
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film Dhurandhar, which starred Rampal. The film also features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Saumya Tandon, among others. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, under the Jio Studios and B62 Studios banners.