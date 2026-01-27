No additional shooting for 'Dhurandhar 2'; insider dismisses rumors

Statement

'Dhurandhar 2' content locked for release: Insider

The source stated to Bollywood Hungama, "There is no extra shooting with Rampal or any other actor." They added, "The content of Dhurandhar is edited and locked, ready for release on March 19." Meanwhile, similar rumors about Akshaye Khanna's involvement in the sequel were going around online, but it was quickly dismissed, citing that Khanna's character died in the first part.