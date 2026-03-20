'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan' with over ₹100cr opening

The much-anticipated espionage drama Dhurandhar 2 has made history by crossing the ₹100 crore mark in box office collections on its opening day (Thursday). The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , earned ₹102.55 crore on Thursday, according to Sacnilk. This staggering figure beats the opening-day earnings of other blockbusters such as Jawan (₹75 crore), Pathaan (₹57 crore), Stree 2 (₹54 crore), and Animal (₹64 crore).

Comparison with 'Dhurandhar' 'Dhurandhar 2' earns almost 4 times more than 1st part Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly earned almost four times more than its predecessor on opening day. The first film had opened with ₹27 crore at the box office when it released in December 2025. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Record-breaking performance Breakdown of film's Day 1 collections The film's Hindi version alone contributed a whopping ₹99.10 crore to the total earnings. The Kannada and Malayalam versions, which couldn't run paid previews on Wednesday due to technical issues and non-availability of content, still managed to rake in ₹0.8 crore and ₹0.9 crore respectively on opening day. The Tamil version earned ₹1.16 crore from 958 shows in India, while the Telugu version collected ₹2.12 crore, reported Mid-Day.

Advertisement

Comparison with 'Pushpa 2' Film's preview collections also break records Despite its lengthy runtime of nearly four hours, Dhurandhar 2 had strong occupancy in theaters. The film's Day 1 collections have already crossed ₹145 crore when combined with its paid previews on March 18, which reportedly earned around ₹43 crore. This makes it one of the highest preview collections for any Indian film. Dhurandhar 2 has also beaten the first-day collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

Advertisement