'Dhurandhar 2' review: Ranveer delivers fiery performance in tiring thriller

Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar was released to blockbuster audience response in December, setting high expectations for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, despite its grand canvas, it isn't as gripping as its predecessor and doesn't fully draw you in. It explores Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory, telling us how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, but lacks the bite that made Dhurandhar a raging success. Much ado about nothing.

Plot Can Jaskirat kill all of India's enemies? Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which runs for nearly four hours, gradually peels the layers of Jaskirat's (Ranveer Singh) life. Where did he come from? Will he ever return to India? Having killed Rehman (Akshaye Khanna), his next targets are Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). How long can he hide his truth? And, will Yalina (Sara Arjun) ever know who she married?

#1 Positives: Singh owns the screen and how! Singh, who was incredibly restrained in the first part, finally comes into his own in the sequel. His journey from Jaskirat to Hamza is interesting to observe; he sheds his old skin, adopts a new name and identity, and buries his past forever. Singh channels his famous Khilji energy as he slowly becomes Karachi ka badshaah: one man against his many foes.

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#2 The casting remains top-notch Casting director Mukesh Chhabra hit a home run in Dhurandhar, and he leaves an impact yet again. Sanjay Mehandiratta as Aquib Ali Zarwari, Mashhoor Amrohi as Nawab Shafiq, and Salim Sidiqui as Atif Ahmed, all based on real figures, are examples of immaculate casting. TV actor Manav Gohil, who plays IB's Sushant Bansal, also enjoys more screentime this time around.

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#3 Dhar creates a believable, gritty world Dhar continues to impress with his craft, building a world that feels gritty, realistic, and lived-in. You can almost touch the dust on the cars, smell the sweat on the clothes, and feel Hamza's fear as his cover is almost blown many times. There's plenty of scale and style, and a few emotional, dramatic scenes work incredibly well due to the actors' prowess.

#4 Negatives: How much violence is too much violence? The Dhurandhar franchise brims with unstoppable, ruthless, visceral violence. Instead of driving the story, it tests your limits for gore. When someone is mercilessly shot, Dhar doesn't want you repulsed; he wants you to keep watching. The crowd in my theater did exactly that, cheered loudly each time a man died or when someone lost their limbs. Should filmmakers desensitize viewers to this extent?

#5 Dhar is unapologetic about his praise for the government Dhurandhar 2 is proud to be the government's mouthpiece. With PM Modi's speeches part of the narrative, there's no subtlety, and the film repeatedly tells us that a "chaiwaala" has broken terrorism's back. Demonetization becomes Operation Green Leaf as the film explains why it was imperative. I half-expected Dhar to show up on the screen and appeal for votes for the next elections.

#6 Where are the women? Once again, women are completely absent from Dhar's gory, masculine, brawny world. It's a film starring many, many men, perhaps meant to cater to men alone. Women have been wiped clean from both Dhurandhar films, and Dhar is content to keep them in the background, like pretty accessories. Arjun is the only woman who gets some impactful scenes; otherwise, everyone else is a footnote.