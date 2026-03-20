'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates cinema: Rakesh Bedi rejects 'propaganda' label

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise, has responded to allegations that the film is "propaganda." In an interview with NDTV's Vasudha Venugopal, he said, "I don't believe in politics. I think it's the cinema... Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film." "But I don't think it's right to put a film into some kind of a category... That it's pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it."

Dig at 'Emergency' Bedi recalls 'Emergency' didn't work well in theaters Bedi further added, "Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi (Kangana Ranaut's Emergency) and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, these films didn't run for even two days." "Dhurandhar's writing, screenplay is great. People haven't seen a film of this scale being mounted ever."

Film's impact 'It's a mad frenzy...': Bedi on film's reception Bedi further said that Dhurandhar 2 is a "celebration of cinema." He said, "The expectations were already on the cards, and now they are out. Everybody is talking about the film very highly." "So many shows are going on round the clock now... This is a mad frenzy which is going on." He also asked fans to watch the film in theaters and "not reveal the end."

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Co-star's respect On working with Ranveer Singh Bedi also spoke about his experience working with Ranveer Singh. He said, "Stardom of any star is an outside phenomenon. It's outside the realm of the shooting arena." "When you're on set, you are in character. It doesn't matter if you are a bigger star or a smaller one." "Everybody has to be on the same page and everybody has to give respect to each other. Only then the magic happens."

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Global acclaim International recognition of 'Dhurandhar 2' Bedi also spoke about the international recognition of Dhurandhar 2, including a viral video of Finland President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing the film. He said, "What could be a bigger compliment? I was elated to find out that a film that I'm a part of is being talked about at this level." "After I saw the film, I [told director Aditya Dhar], 'You have not raised the bar, you have broken the bar.'"