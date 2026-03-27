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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' eyes 'Pushpa 2'
'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' eyes 'Pushpa 2'
Ranveer Singh starrer eyes 'Pushpa 2' record

'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' eyes 'Pushpa 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 27, 2026
03:03 pm
What's the story

Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, has raked in a whopping ₹674.12 crore net at the Indian box office so far, as per Sacnilk. The film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan in terms of collections. It also beat Chhaava and Stree 2.

Record-breaking run

Film's box office collections and Wikipedia controversy

The film's success is evident from its daily earnings. Its next target is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which earned ₹698.25cr net in seven days. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly been described as "propaganda" on Wikipedia, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. One fan said, "I had a mini stroke reading that word on Wikipedia," while another read, "What's the issue here? It's labeled correctly."

Film details

Cast and plot of the film

Dhurandhar 2 stars R. Madhavan as a strategic mastermind, Ajay Sanyal, and Arjun Rampal as an ISI Major. The film is a revenge-driven saga with intense action sequences. It follows Singh's character Hamza, an Indian spy in Pakistan, as he strives to become the top man in Lyari. Despite its four-hour runtime, the film keeps viewers engaged with its fast-paced narrative and unexpected twists.

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