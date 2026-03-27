'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' eyes 'Pushpa 2'
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2, has raked in a whopping ₹674.12 crore net at the Indian box office so far, as per Sacnilk. The film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan in terms of collections. It also beat Chhaava and Stree 2.
Record-breaking run
Film's box office collections and Wikipedia controversy
The film's success is evident from its daily earnings. Its next target is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which earned ₹698.25cr net in seven days. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly been described as "propaganda" on Wikipedia, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. One fan said, "I had a mini stroke reading that word on Wikipedia," while another read, "What's the issue here? It's labeled correctly."
Film details
Cast and plot of the film
Dhurandhar 2 stars R. Madhavan as a strategic mastermind, Ajay Sanyal, and Arjun Rampal as an ISI Major. The film is a revenge-driven saga with intense action sequences. It follows Singh's character Hamza, an Indian spy in Pakistan, as he strives to become the top man in Lyari. Despite its four-hour runtime, the film keeps viewers engaged with its fast-paced narrative and unexpected twists.