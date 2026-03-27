'Dhurandhar 2' beats 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan,' eyes 'Pushpa 2'

Record-breaking run

Film's box office collections and Wikipedia controversy

The film's success is evident from its daily earnings. Its next target is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which earned ₹698.25cr net in seven days. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly been described as "propaganda" on Wikipedia, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. One fan said, "I had a mini stroke reading that word on Wikipedia," while another read, "What's the issue here? It's labeled correctly."