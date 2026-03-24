'Dhurandhar 2': RGV compares Ranveer Singh to Leonardo DiCaprio

'Reset button' for Indian cinema, says Varma

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Arjun Rampal as ISI chief Major Iqbal, has taken the box office by storm, pulling in ₹519 crore in India and over ₹850 crore worldwide within just five days.

Varma even called it a "reset button" for Indian cinema, saying it could shake up old-school Bollywood and urging big Hollywood names to check it out.