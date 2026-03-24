'Dhurandhar 2': RGV compares Ranveer Singh to Leonardo DiCaprio
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just gave Ranveer Singh a huge shoutout for his role in Dhurandhar 2, saying he hasn't seen such real pain on an actor's face since Leonardo DiCaprio in Body of Lies.
Varma felt Singh brought a raw honesty to the character Hamza, an Indian spy caught up in tough choices during India-Pakistan tensions.
'Reset button' for Indian cinema, says Varma
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Arjun Rampal as ISI chief Major Iqbal, has taken the box office by storm, pulling in ₹519 crore in India and over ₹850 crore worldwide within just five days.
Varma even called it a "reset button" for Indian cinema, saying it could shake up old-school Bollywood and urging big Hollywood names to check it out.