Next Article
'Dhurandhar 2' set for a massive multi-language release on Eid 2026
Entertainment
Get ready—Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster released in December 2025, is dropping in theaters on March 19, 2026 (Eid).
This time, it's not just in Hindi but also Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The first film was a box office juggernaut with over ₹600 crore earned in India and ₹900 crore worldwide—so expectations are sky-high.
Sequel targets South Indian fans with regional versions
The original Dhurandhar saw strong occupancy rates in southern cities—Bengaluru alone had nearly half its seats filled!
With those numbers and all the social media buzz from last time, releasing Dhurandhar 2 in more languages is a strategic decision to ensure broad audience engagement.