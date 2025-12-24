'Dhurandhar 2' set for a massive multi-language release on Eid 2026 Entertainment Dec 24, 2025

Get ready—Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the blockbuster released in December 2025, is dropping in theaters on March 19, 2026 (Eid).

This time, it's not just in Hindi but also Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first film was a box office juggernaut with over ₹600 crore earned in India and ₹900 crore worldwide—so expectations are sky-high.