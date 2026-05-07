'Dhurandhar 2' set for JioCinema after mid May, court says Entertainment May 07, 2026

If you've been waiting to stream Dhurandhar 2 at home, there's good news and a bit of a wait.

The Ranveer Singh spy thriller is smashing it in theaters and, according to recent court hearings, is set to drop on JioHotstar sometime after mid-May 2026.

The official streaming date isn't out yet.