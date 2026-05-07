'Dhurandhar 2' set for JioCinema after mid May, court says
Entertainment
If you've been waiting to stream Dhurandhar 2 at home, there's good news and a bit of a wait.
The Ranveer Singh spy thriller is smashing it in theaters and, according to recent court hearings, is set to drop on JioHotstar sometime after mid-May 2026.
The official streaming date isn't out yet.
'Dhurandhar 2' remix dispute, nearly ₹1,800cr
The delay comes down to a legal battle over the film's remix of Tirchi Topiwale. With mediation failing, the streaming release got pushed back.
Still, Dhurandhar 2 is making history with nearly ₹1,800 crore worldwide, now the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, which only adds to the hype for its OTT debut.