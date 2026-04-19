'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' 145cr debut, over 1,110cr, now 4.65cr
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which kicked off with a massive ₹145 crore on day one and has racked up over ₹1,110 crore so far, is suddenly seeing its box office numbers drop.
On Saturday (April 18), it brought in just ₹4.65 crore, a big dip compared to its earlier run.
Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' alters box office
The slowdown comes as Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla arrives in theaters.
With Bhooth Bangla changing the box office game, Dhurandhar 2's winning streak is facing some real competition now.