'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' 145cr debut, over 1,110cr, now 4.65cr Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which kicked off with a massive ₹145 crore on day one and has racked up over ₹1,110 crore so far, is suddenly seeing its box office numbers drop.

On Saturday (April 18), it brought in just ₹4.65 crore, a big dip compared to its earlier run.