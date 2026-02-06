'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' release date out
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the follow-up to last year's blockbuster, lands in theaters on March 19, 2026—right in time for an Eid box office clash with Toxic.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza/Jaskirat and brings together Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and more.
OTT details inside
The sequel is coming out in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
This time around, JioHotstar has grabbed streaming rights (a switch from Netflix for the first film), with an OTT release date yet to be announced.
Teaser dropped today
A teaser just dropped showing Ranveer Singh's intense revenge-driven character and reciting a famous line from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
The original Dhurandhar was a huge hit last year—over ₹820 crore at the Indian box office—and set high expectations for this next chapter.