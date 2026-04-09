'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Vanga defends film, calls outrage baffling Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making headlines, not just for its story, but for the controversy around it.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to defend the film, calling it "Outstanding film (sic)." He also said he finds the outrage over its content just baffling.