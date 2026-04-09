'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Vanga defends film, calls outrage baffling
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making headlines, not just for its story, but for the controversy around it.
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to defend the film, calling it "Outstanding film (sic)." He also said he finds the outrage over its content just baffling.
'Dhurandhar 2' inspired by Kandahar hijacking
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar 2 follows Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi on a high-stakes mission in Pakistan, inspired by real-life events like the Kandahar hijacking.
Despite a wide release elsewhere, it's been banned in places like Gulf countries and Pakistan, fueling even more debate online.