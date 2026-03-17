'Dhurandhar 2' to release in 5 languages: Details here Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar is landing in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it will be available in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) to reach fans across India.