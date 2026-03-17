'Dhurandhar 2' to release in 5 languages: Details here
The sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar is landing in theaters on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it will be available in five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) to reach fans across India.
Cast and crew of the film
Ranveer Singh leads a star-packed lineup with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.
The release lines up with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals, around Eid al-Fitr, so expect some festive buzz.
Paid previews on March 18
Can't wait? Paid previews kick off on March 18 from 5pm across India to build hype before the official launch.
Ratings and runtime details
The CBFC has given the film an A certificate.
Separately, the Irish Censor Board assigned it an 18+ rating and noted strong action sequences, violence, some harsh language, and brief scenes of mild nudity.
In Ireland, it is rated 18+ with a hefty runtime of 235 minutes.