'Dhurandhar 2' trailer drops end of February—here's what to know

What else is happening?

There's been buzz about Akshaye Khanna's role—turns out he appears only in key flashback scenes filmed early on.

Director Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 aims to be "Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema ...", building on how much people loved the original cast.

With extra attention going into both visuals and sound, it's clear the team wants this sequel to live up to all the hype from the first film's box office success.