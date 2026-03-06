'Dhurandhar 2' trailer out today; Ranveer Singh's Hamza returns

'Dhurandhar 2' to release on March 19

The trailer promises plenty of high-energy action and drama, all set to powerful music.

Good news for moviegoers: there won't be a box office clash with Toxic, so expect smoother ticket bookings.

The first Dhurandhar was a massive hit (over ₹1,300 crore worldwide!) and even though it was banned in parts of the Middle East, fans from Pakistan found ways to watch it—so there's already major hype around this sequel.