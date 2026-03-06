'Dhurandhar 2' trailer out today; Ranveer Singh's Hamza returns
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is back as Hamza in the trailer set to be released today for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to last year's blockbuster.
This chapter follows Hamza's intense quest for revenge against Pakistan.
The film lands in theaters on March 19—right in time for Eid.
'Dhurandhar 2' to release on March 19
The trailer promises plenty of high-energy action and drama, all set to powerful music.
Good news for moviegoers: there won't be a box office clash with Toxic, so expect smoother ticket bookings.
The first Dhurandhar was a massive hit (over ₹1,300 crore worldwide!) and even though it was banned in parts of the Middle East, fans from Pakistan found ways to watch it—so there's already major hype around this sequel.