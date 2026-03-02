'Dhurandhar 2' trailer release date changed; film locks advance booking

'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic'

The teaser (just under two minutes) has already been cleared with an A certificate, and this sequel is almost four hours long—making it even longer than the first movie.

Advance bookings in the US are looking strong: as of March 2, "Dhurandhar 2" has sold nearly two thousand tickets and pulled in over $33k, way ahead of "Toxic."

But heads up—advance bookings in India had not yet opened as of March 2.