'Dhurandhar 2' trailer release date changed; film locks advance booking
Entertainment
If you were waiting for the "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" trailer on March 3, it's not happening—Jio Studios hasn't announced a date yet, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, lands in theaters on March 19 and will go head-to-head with Yash's "Toxic" and Adivi Sesh's "Dacoit."
'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic'
The teaser (just under two minutes) has already been cleared with an A certificate, and this sequel is almost four hours long—making it even longer than the first movie.
Advance bookings in the US are looking strong: as of March 2, "Dhurandhar 2" has sold nearly two thousand tickets and pulled in over $33k, way ahead of "Toxic."
But heads up—advance bookings in India had not yet opened as of March 2.