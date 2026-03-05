When will the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' come out?

Trailer update

Earlier, trailer release date was denied by Adarsh

Earlier, there were reports that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be released on Tuesday, coinciding with Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh denied these claims and stated that the makers would officially announce the trailer's release date. He wrote on X, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."