When will the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' come out?
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will be released on Friday, March 6, reported NDTV. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on March 19, makers are also set to unveil new posters on Thursday. The sequel to the successful film Dhurandhar has been creating a buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting for its trailer.
Trailer update
Earlier, trailer release date was denied by Adarsh
Earlier, there were reports that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be released on Tuesday, coinciding with Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh denied these claims and stated that the makers would officially announce the trailer's release date. He wrote on X, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."
Teaser details
Teaser of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' cleared by CBFC
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the first promotional teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with an A (Adults Only) certificate. The approved runtime for the teaser is 1 minute and 48 seconds, promising a sharp and intense glimpse into the film's gritty action-thriller world. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly explore the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as Sher-e-Baloch after Rehman Dakait's death.