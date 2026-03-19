'Dhurandhar' 2: Who is Danish Iqbal, the new screen villain
Danish Iqbal, who you might remember from Maharani Season two, steps into the spotlight as Bade Sahab, the cold-blooded D-Company boss and a Dawood Ibrahim-inspired crime boss, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The movie released on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and fans are already buzzing about how much Bade Sahab seems inspired by Dawood Ibrahim.
Iqbal's theater background and career highlights
Iqbal isn't just another screen villain: he's a National School of Drama grad with nearly three decades on stage and even trained at London's Central School of Speech and Drama.
He appeared in Sankalp, a project associated with Nana Patekar, and also directs award-winning plays while mentoring upcoming actors.
Basically, he brings serious theater chops to every role.
'Dhurandhar 2's cast and crew
Dhurandhar two isn't just about the villain: it features a stacked cast with Ranveer Singh leading as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi) on a mission.
With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Iqbal, and Rakesh Bedi rounding out the team, this action-packed sequel promises plenty for both thriller fans and anyone curious about what makes a great movie villain tick.