'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi on propaganda claims: Don't believe politics
Actor Rakesh Bedi is backing his new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after some called it "propaganda."
He told NDTV that he doesn't believe in politics but in cinema, saying the verdict is that people are loving it, and pointed out that recent political biopics didn't do nearly as well.
How 'Dhurandhar' fared at box office
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Bedi himself, Dhurandhar dropped on March 19.
Despite clashing with another big release (Ustaad Bhagat Singh), it smashed preview records, earning ₹43 crore net before release, and pulled in a massive ₹102.55 crore net on day one.
Looking at the film in numbers
With packed shows (nearly 60% occupancy) across thousands of screens and overseas previews crossed the $1 million mark in North America (roughly $1.43 million gross), experts think Dhurandhar could make up to ₹1,300 crore in India alone.