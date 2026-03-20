'Dhurandhar' actor Rakesh Bedi on propaganda claims: Don't believe politics Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

Actor Rakesh Bedi is backing his new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after some called it "propaganda."

He told NDTV that he doesn't believe in politics but in cinema, saying the verdict is that people are loving it, and pointed out that recent political biopics didn't do nearly as well.