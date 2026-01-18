'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film; crosses ₹1,313cr globally
"Dhurandhar," an epic spy action drama directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has become a box office phenomenon since its December 5 release.
With a massive worldwide total of ₹1,313.49 crore on a ₹225 crore budget, it's now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever and boasts an impressive 287% return on investment.
In numbers:
The film set new records in North America too, pulling in $20.3 million (about ₹184 crore), making it the highest-grossing Hindi film in North America and the second-highest Indian film overall, behind "Baahubali 2."
Its overseas earnings reached ₹284 crore, adding to its global blockbuster status.
What's next?
A sequel is already lined up for March 2026 with other cast members returning but Akshaye Khanna not reprising his role.
The next chapter is set for a big box office clash with Yash's much-awaited "Toxic."