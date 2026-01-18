'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film; crosses ₹1,313cr globally Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

"Dhurandhar," an epic spy action drama directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has become a box office phenomenon since its December 5 release.

With a massive worldwide total of ₹1,313.49 crore on a ₹225 crore budget, it's now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever and boasts an impressive 287% return on investment.