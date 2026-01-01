Next Article
'Dhurandhar' breaks all records as highest-grossing Hindi film ever
Entertainment
Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, has officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Released in December, it's pulled in a massive ₹722.75cr net in India and over ₹867cr gross—still earning more than ₹10cr even in its fourth week.
Still going strong at home and abroad
The film is on track to hit an unprecedented ₹100cr just in its fourth week, something no Bollywood movie has done before.
With 27 straight days of double-digit earnings (beating Pushpa 2's previous record), Dhurandhar is also making waves overseas—bringing its global total to an impressive ₹1,113cr.