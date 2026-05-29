'Dhurandhar' designer found guilty by POSH panel, credits removed

Saini S Johray , the production designer for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar , has been found guilty of sexual harassment by a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee. The committee reportedly found him guilty on two charges - sexual molestation and tampering with evidence. This decision came after a formal complaint was filed against him at B62 Studios in late 2025, prompting an internal investigation into the allegations.

Investigation details Complaint filed in October 2025 The complaint against Johray was reportedly filed in October 2025, leading B62 Studios to activate its POSH Committee. A source told Mid-Day, "Given the seriousness of the allegations and the company's strict stance against workplace harassment, the committee carried out a detailed inquiry." The six-month investigation concluded around March-April 2026, with Johray being found guilty on two charges.

Credit changes His name removed from 'Dhurandhar's 'Raw and Undekha' version Following the investigation, Johray's name was reportedly removed from the credits of Dhurandhar's "Raw and Undekha" version released on May 22. However, it is still unclear whether he was credited in the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in March. His name is also missing from the film's IMDb page.

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