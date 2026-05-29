'Dhurandhar' designer found guilty by POSH panel, credits removed
What's the story
Saini S Johray, the production designer for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, has been found guilty of sexual harassment by a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee. The committee reportedly found him guilty on two charges - sexual molestation and tampering with evidence. This decision came after a formal complaint was filed against him at B62 Studios in late 2025, prompting an internal investigation into the allegations.
Investigation details
Complaint filed in October 2025
The complaint against Johray was reportedly filed in October 2025, leading B62 Studios to activate its POSH Committee. A source told Mid-Day, "Given the seriousness of the allegations and the company's strict stance against workplace harassment, the committee carried out a detailed inquiry." The six-month investigation concluded around March-April 2026, with Johray being found guilty on two charges.
Credit changes
His name removed from 'Dhurandhar's 'Raw and Undekha' version
Following the investigation, Johray's name was reportedly removed from the credits of Dhurandhar's "Raw and Undekha" version released on May 22. However, it is still unclear whether he was credited in the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in March. His name is also missing from the film's IMDb page.
Legal proceedings
Chandigarh Police registered FIR against Johray
Chandigarh Police recently registered an FIR against Johray after a woman accused him of sexual harassment at the Sector-17 police station. According to the complaint, he allegedly called her to a room at Chandigarh's Taj Hotel, where she was sexually harassed, physically assaulted, and wrongfully confined. The woman also alleged that an intoxicating substance was mixed into her drink, causing her health to deteriorate.