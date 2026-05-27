When, where to watch 'Dhurandhar' on TV

Dhurandhar revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh), an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underbelly as part of a decade-long intelligence operation. It became a superhit film upon its December 2025 release, breaking multiple box office records. After a few months, the film had its OTT premiere on Netflix. For those who were waiting for its TV premiere, the day is finally here.

Director's statement

Director Aditya Dhar on film's TV premiere

Dhar expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar. He said, "We are truly humbled by the immense love audiences have shown Dhurandhar and the incredible response the franchise continues to receive." "It means the world to us to now bring the film into homes across the country with its TV premiere on 30th May at 7pm on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex." The movie got a sequel called Dhurandhar: The Revenge.