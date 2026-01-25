'Dhurandhar' actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping domestic worker
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nadeem Khan, who recently appeared in Dhurandhar, has been arrested for allegedly raping his domestic worker for nearly a decade under the pretense of marriage. The Malvani Police confirmed that Khan was taken into custody on Thursday, reported Mid-Day. The complainant is a 41-year-old domestic worker who had worked at several actors' homes before meeting Khan years ago.
Allegations
Khan allegedly coerced the victim into physical relations
The complainant alleged that Khan coaxed her into physical relations with the promise of marriage, but later backed out. In her statement to the police, she said she met Khan in 2015, and they grew close over time. She alleged that he repeatedly had physical relations with her at both her home and his residence in Versova, Mumbai, on the assurance of marriage.
Legal action
Victim approached police after Khan refused to marry her
The victim alleged that she continued the physical relationship with Khan for nearly 10 years, believing he would marry her. However, when he refused, she approached the Versova Police and lodged a complaint in early January. "Since the alleged physical relationship took place [first] at the complainant's house within the jurisdiction of Malvani Police...Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani Police," said an officer. In Dhurandhar, Khan played Akhlak, a cook for the dacoit Rahman (Akshaye Khanna).