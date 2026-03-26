'Dhurandhar' films set new benchmarks in Bollywood: Here's how
The Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge films have shaken up Hindi cinema by proving that a strong director's vision can outshine big-name stars.
With global earnings of ₹1,307.3 crore and ₹1,006.5 crore (the latter in eight days), their massive success is making the industry rethink how movies should be made, putting authentic storytelling front and center.
How 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' are changing Bollywood
What really set these films apart?
Editor Vaibhav Desai credits quick-cut editing for keeping scenes sharp and engaging, while distributor Shaaminder Malik highlights the bold music choices that connect with all ages.
The chapter-style storytelling also matches global trends, making the movies more memorable.
Producers are calling out the smooth blend of romance and thriller elements as a fresh standard for dynamic Hindi cinema.