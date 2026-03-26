'Dhurandhar' films set new benchmarks in Bollywood: Here's how Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

The Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge films have shaken up Hindi cinema by proving that a strong director's vision can outshine big-name stars.

With global earnings of ₹1,307.3 crore and ₹1,006.5 crore (the latter in eight days), their massive success is making the industry rethink how movies should be made, putting authentic storytelling front and center.