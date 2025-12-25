Next Article
'Dhurandhar' gets love from Pakistan, says actor Naveen Kaushik
Dhurandhar isn't just a hit in India—actor Naveen Kaushik, who plays Donga, shared that the film is also being appreciated across the border.
He said Pakistani viewers liked how their community was portrayed respectfully, without stereotypes.
The movie stars Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.
Story and box office buzz
Kaushik explained that Dhurandhar focuses on corrupt individuals misusing situations to attack India—not on blaming an entire community.
This thoughtful approach has earned support from Pakistani audiences.
On top of that, Dhurandhar has smashed it at the box office, earning over ₹600 crore in India and is on track to hit ₹1,000 crore worldwide.