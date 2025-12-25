Next Article
'Laalo' becomes all-time blockbuster, nears ₹120cr mark!
Entertainment
Laalo, the Gujarati film starring Reeva Rachh, has become an all-time blockbuster with nearly ₹120cr in global earnings after a strong 76-day run.
Even with a recent dip, its steady popularity makes it one of Gujarati cinema's biggest hits ever.
Why everyone's talking about 'Laalo'
Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo stands out for its heartfelt story about a rickshaw driver dealing with tough times and past regrets.
The film's honest take on everyday struggles and the cast's genuine performances have really connected with audiences—especially families—helping it become an all-time blockbuster.