'Dhurandhar' is on fire: ₹460cr in 2 weeks, sequel already teased Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Ranveer Singh's new movie Dhurandhar is making serious waves—it's pulled in ₹460 crore at the Indian box office in just 14 days and could cross ₹800 crore worldwide this weekend.

With a strong 29% occupancy even after two weeks, it's now among the top three highest-grossing films of 2025, joining hits like Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava.