'Dhurandhar' is still crushing it at the box office, with a little help from Badshah Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar is still going strong a month after release, even with big competition like Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The film just got a boost from rapper Badshah, who told his followers to pick Dhurandhar over Avatar—sparking fresh buzz online.

Badshah also drew attention to the movie's end credits, noting a detail that many viewers may have missed.