'Dhurandhar' is still crushing it at the box office, with a little help from Badshah
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar is still going strong a month after release, even with big competition like Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The film just got a boost from rapper Badshah, who told his followers to pick Dhurandhar over Avatar—sparking fresh buzz online.
Badshah also drew attention to the movie's end credits, noting a detail that many viewers may have missed.
Quick facts:
Dhurandhar has crossed ₹700 crore in India and hit ₹1,000 crore globally—a huge win for director Aditya Dhar and the star-studded cast (including Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal).
Thanks to its gripping story and standout performances, the hype isn't dying down anytime soon.
And if you're already a fan, good news: the sequel drops March 19, 2026.