'Dhurandhar'—Jackie Shroff says the film's success goes way beyond theaters
Jackie Shroff is thrilled about Dhurandhar's massive run and believes its success isn't just about big screens.
"You can put it anywhere. On OTT or anywhere else. Dhurandar will remain Dhurandar. Animal will remain Animal. People still go to the theater and shout and dance," he shared, showing how proud he is of the film's impact.
Old-school theaters still have his heart
Even with new, smaller cinemas popping up, Shroff loves classic halls like Maratha Mandir and Regal.
He pointed out that while OTT lets you watch at home, theaters bring people together to cheer and celebrate.
He also said that trends of low theater footfall and the pattern of only some films working have persisted since the '90s.
Box office numbers that speak for themselves
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has smashed records since its December 2025 release—earning nearly ₹881 crore in India and ₹1,329 crore worldwide in just 46 days. It also set a new seventh-week collection record for Hindi films.
With a budget of ₹225 crore, the movie pulled off an impressive 291% return on investment.