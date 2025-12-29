'Dhurandhar': Krystle D'Souza lauds Aditya Dhar for casting TV actors

The film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar , has been a massive success, raking in over ₹1,000 crore globally. However, it faced criticism for its perceived misogynistic undertones. Saumya Tandon, who plays Rahman Dakait's ( Akshaye Khanna ) wife in the film, defended it by saying that the movie treats women with "dignity." Now, actor Krystle D'Souza, who features in the song Shararat, has also praised the portrayal of women and Dhar's decision to cast television actors.

Actor's praise 'All the women are beautiful in the film' Speaking to News18, D'Souza said, "All the women are beautiful in the film, especially Saumya." "I've seen her on television. Seeing television people do so well makes me really happy. It makes me go, 'Yes!' There are people who don't give a damn about where you come from and what you've done." She also praised Dhar and casting director Mukesh Chhabra for their decision to cast TV actors in a high-budget film.

Breaking stereotypes 'Dhurandhar' breaks barriers between actors and stars D'Souza, who started her career in television, said, "When I think of Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar sir, I thank god that actors aren't compartmentalized anymore." "He took actors in the film without their external baggage." "A lot of people still harbor misconceptions about us. Sometimes we're rejected for being an overexposed face. But Aditya Dhar sir knew what he wanted, and he achieved it!" "That's what somebody who knows and has faith in their craft can do for someone else."

Inclusive casting D'Souza lauds 'Dhurandhar' for its inclusive casting D'Souza also praised the film for its inclusive casting. She said, "It didn't matter to him where we came from, what kind of work we've done in the past and what kind of work we're going to do in the future." "He chose us simply by seeing how we fit into our respective characters." "Coming back to Saumya, I met her on set. She's stunning in person as well. She's a great performer."