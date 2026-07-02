'Dhurandhar' will release in Japan on July 10

Actor's appeal

Singh invites audiences to 'experience the biggest Hindi movie'

In his message, Singh described Dhurandhar as an "immersive cinematic experience." He said, "A warm hello to everyone in Japan." "Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best." "I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Hindi movie of all time."