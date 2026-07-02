'Dhurandhar' will release in Japan on July 10
What's the story
The Ranveer Singh-led action drama Dhurandhar will be released in Japan on July 10, 2026. The film, alongside its sequel, was a major commercial success in India. Ahead of the release, Singh recorded a special video message for Japanese audiences, inviting them to watch the film on the big screen.
Actor's appeal
Singh invites audiences to 'experience the biggest Hindi movie'
In his message, Singh described Dhurandhar as an "immersive cinematic experience." He said, "A warm hello to everyone in Japan." "Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best." "I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Hindi movie of all time."
Film details
About 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, is a spy action thriller that has been praised for its action sequences and high production values. The film stars Singh in the lead role with Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. It tells the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates while pursuing a mission linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Market potential
Indian films that have been successful in Japan
Japan has become a major overseas market for Indian cinema in recent years, with many Indian films enjoying successful theatrical runs. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan is RRR, which earned an impressive ¥2.42 billion (₹139.79 crore). Other successful Indian films in Japan include Rajinikanth's Muthu, Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, and Sridevi's English Vinglish.