Why netizens didn't like 'Dhurandhar 2's OTT premiere model

The much-anticipated OTT release of Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar on Thursday evening has been marred by viewer complaints. The platform chose to live-stream the film for its digital premiere, a decision that left many viewers disgruntled. They took to social media to express their frustration, arguing it took away one of the biggest advantages of an OTT release- the ability to watch at their convenience.

Viewer complaints 'First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live' One viewer tweeted, "Just release the godd*mn movie like a normal ott platform. Who had this stupid idea to live stream it like a TV. Why does shit like this only happen in India (sic)." Another user wrote, "They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live." The film was made available for regular streaming from Friday.

Viewer backlash 'Whoever came up with this idea needs to be fired' The live-streaming format upset many. One wrote, "Livestreaming a movie on an OTT platform...Whoever came up with this idea needs to be fired." Another tweet read, "Now there are 2 things that will happen: 1. People who did not watch the movie starting 7pm will be unable to watch it in its entirety till the premiere ends." "2. Anybody who watches the live streaming premiere will have to watch it with commentary breaks, ruining the actual movie experience!"

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