'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' hits JioHotstar today: When to watch 

Ranveer Singh 's blockbuster espionage thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on Thursday. The streaming platform will kick off the release with a special 30-minute behind-the-scenes pre-show at 7:00pm, giving viewers an exclusive glimpse into the film's making. The movie will then be available for full on-demand viewing from Friday, June 5, onward.

Language options Uncensored version, additional 3 minutes: What to expect The OTT version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to include unfiltered dialogues and scenes that were cut from the theatrical release. It will truly be "raw and undekha." It will be available in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wider reach for viewers across different regions. The film's extended version (total three hours and 52 minutes runtime) also features an additional three minutes of content not seen in theaters.

Box office success Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2' Even over two months after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to draw audiences to theaters. According to reports, the film has raked in a whopping domestic net collection of ₹1,148.76 crore and a domestic gross collection of ₹1,374.82 crore. It also had a phenomenal run internationally with a gross collection of ₹438 crore from overseas markets.

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