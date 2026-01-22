'Dhurandhar': 'Naal Nachna' singer opens up about the viral song

Singer Afsana Khan's latest track, Naal Nachna, from the film Dhurandhar , has been winning hearts with its peppy and infectious energy. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan opened up about the overwhelming response to the song and her emotional connection to it. "I am enjoying the appreciation and acknowledgment Naal Nachna has received," she said.

Song selection 'Naal Nachna' was 'love at 1st listen' for Khan Khan revealed that she was immediately drawn to Naal Nachna when she first heard it. "When I first heard Naal Nachna, my reaction was a clear 'wow.' It was love at first listen," she said. "At that time, I was mostly being offered songs across different genres, from sad to romantic." "Naal Nachna felt completely different, it was energetic, fun, and full of life."

Quick commitment 'I instantly said yes and asked him to...' Khan also revealed that her decision to join the project was almost instantaneous. "When Shashwat Sachdeva called and spoke to me about the song, I instantly said yes and asked him to send it to me," she recalled. "Later, when I found out it was for Dhurandhar and featured Ranveer Singh, my interest grew even more."

