'Dhurandhar' not propaganda, says Mustafa Ahmed amid criticism Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which dropped on March 19 and stars Ranveer Singh, with Mustafa Ahmed appearing as Rizwan, is getting called out for being "propaganda."

Mustafa isn't having it: he says he got the role on merit, not because of any agenda.

He shared that Aditya Dhar would not have cast him if the film were intended as propaganda, pointing to his journey and the team's hard work.