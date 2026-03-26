'Dhurandhar' not propaganda, says Mustafa Ahmed amid criticism
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which dropped on March 19 and stars Ranveer Singh, with Mustafa Ahmed appearing as Rizwan, is getting called out for being "propaganda."
Mustafa isn't having it: he says he got the role on merit, not because of any agenda.
He shared that Aditya Dhar would not have cast him if the film were intended as propaganda, pointing to his journey and the team's hard work.
RGV asks critics to make their own films
Despite all the noise, Dhurandhar is about to hit ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma suggested critics make their own movies if they disagree with its story.
Anupam Kher also backed the film, praising its take on modern India and calling out those labeling it propaganda.