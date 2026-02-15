'Dhurandhar' on BookMyShow: Movie breaks records, sets new ones

"Dhurandhar," a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has become the longest-trending film on BookMyShow (59 days). With a cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, the movie has kept audiences hooked since its release—thanks mostly to strong word of mouth.

Highest-grossing Indian film in North America The film has pulled in ₹1,354.48 crore worldwide (₹1,055.48 crore from India), making it the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever. It delivered an impressive 297% return on its ₹225 crore budget within 70 days.

In North America alone, "Dhurandhar" earned $20.65 million (₹187 crore), becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America while finishing second among Indian films overall.

Record-breaking trend on BookMyShow "Dhurandhar" trended on BookMyShow for 59 days—breaking all previous streaks—and even after hitting OTT platforms at week eight, it still made ₹75 lakh in its 10th week. The sequel is already hyped too.

On Netflix, the movie amassed the most views ever for a Hindi film in its first two weeks.