'Dhurandhar' pirated version sold at THIS shocking price in Pakistan

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar, which was barred from release in Pakistan and several Gulf countries during its theatrical run, has now surfaced in the country's pirated market. After becoming available to Pakistani viewers through its Netflix release, the spy thriller is now being sold at shockingly low prices. New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock recently shared a video showing pirated copies of the movie being openly sold in markets across Pakistan.

Video evidence YouTuber Rock shared video on his channel In the video, Rock walks through the streets of Pakistan and unexpectedly finds pirated copies of Dhurandhar. He visits Karachi's Rainbow Centre, where a shopkeeper confirms that it is indeed a new film from India. The YouTuber also shares some personal details about Singh, revealing that his grandparents are from Karachi and migrated to India during partition.

Price revelation Pirated copies are being sold at shockingly low prices Rock then asks the shopkeeper about the price of the pirated copy, which is readily quoted as PKR 50 (around ₹16). The YouTuber is seen expressing surprise at how cheap it is. The video has since gone viral on social media, especially considering that Indian films have been banned in Pakistan for years due to long-standing border tensions.

Film's success 'Dhurandhar' became No. 1 film on Netflix last month Earlier this month, reports stated that Dhurandhar secured the top spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for non-English films following its January release. The film also topped charts in both India and Pakistan. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie features Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is set against the backdrop of major geopolitical events, including the Kandahar plane hijacking and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

