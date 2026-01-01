'Dhurandhar' revised version hits theaters January 1 Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar is back in theaters with a revised version on January 1, after the government asked for two words (including "Baloch") to be muted and a dialogue changed.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, and Danish Pandor.