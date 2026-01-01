Next Article
'Dhurandhar' revised version hits theaters January 1
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar is back in theaters with a revised version on January 1, after the government asked for two words (including "Baloch") to be muted and a dialogue changed.
The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, and Danish Pandor.
Where can you watch it?
The updated Dhurandhar will play in theaters worldwide from New Year's Day.
Box office highs and lows
Despite bans in six Gulf countries causing at least $10 million in losses (as shared by distributor Pranab Kapadia), Dhurandhar still smashed records as 2025's highest-grossing Hindi film, crossing ₹1,000 crore globally.