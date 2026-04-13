'Dhurandhar' is India's only franchise to gross ₹3,000cr worldwide
What's the story
The Dhurandhar franchise has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian film series to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide. This unprecedented achievement sets a new benchmark for Bollywood on the global stage. The combined box office performance of both films in this franchise, led by Ranveer Singh, has surpassed ₹3,000 crore globally, as the second film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, crossed the ₹1,700cr mark on Monday (Day 25).
First film's performance
How 'Dhurandhar' (2025) set the stage
The journey of this historic achievement began with Dhurandhar (2025), which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. Released on December 5, 2025, it collected ₹840.2 crore net and ₹1,007.85 crore gross. The film also earned ₹299.5 crore overseas, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹1,307.35 crore globally! Notably, these numbers were achieved without any major pre-release marketing campaign for Dhurandhar (2025).
Sequel's success
The sequel has taken the total to over ₹3,000 crore
The sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the franchise's success to new heights. As of April 13, it has collected ₹1,712.98 crore worldwide. This comes after it became the only Hindi film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in net collection. The combined total for both films now stands at over ₹3,000 crore!
Global success
Competing with giants like 'Pushpa,' 'Baahubali'
The Dhurandhar franchise is now competing with global giants like Pushpa and Baahubali in terms of worldwide collection. Interestingly, both Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 benefited from collections in China and the Gulf markets- something that was completely absent for Dhurandhar. This makes their achievement even more special! Furthermore, both ventures were Telugu-based multilingual releases that had the Hindi language version doing heavy lifting. But for the Dhurandhar series, the Hindi version has done the lion's share of work.