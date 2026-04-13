'Dhurandhar' is India's only franchise to gross ₹3,000cr worldwide

The Dhurandhar franchise has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian film series to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide. This unprecedented achievement sets a new benchmark for Bollywood on the global stage. The combined box office performance of both films in this franchise, led by Ranveer Singh , has surpassed ₹3,000 crore globally, as the second film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, crossed the ₹1,700cr mark on Monday (Day 25).

First film's performance How 'Dhurandhar' (2025) set the stage The journey of this historic achievement began with Dhurandhar (2025), which crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. Released on December 5, 2025, it collected ₹840.2 crore net and ₹1,007.85 crore gross. The film also earned ₹299.5 crore overseas, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹1,307.35 crore globally! Notably, these numbers were achieved without any major pre-release marketing campaign for Dhurandhar (2025).

Sequel's success The sequel has taken the total to over ₹3,000 crore The sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the franchise's success to new heights. As of April 13, it has collected ₹1,712.98 crore worldwide. This comes after it became the only Hindi film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in net collection. The combined total for both films now stands at over ₹3,000 crore!

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