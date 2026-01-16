'Dhurandhar' smashes ₹1,300cr milestone, now 4th highest-grossing Indian film

In numbers:

The film has raked in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide—leaving hits like "KGF: Chapter 2" and "RRR" behind.

It's sold over 13.6 million tickets in India alone, making it one of the country's biggest crowd-pullers ever.

Overseas, "Dhurandhar" broke records too: it's now the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America with $21 million and topped charts in Australia—all without a Middle East release.