'Dhurandhar' smashes ₹1,300cr milestone, now 4th highest-grossing Indian film
"Dhurandhar," a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, has become a box office sensation.
Released on December 5 last year, it's now the top-grossing Hindi film in India and ranks fourth among all Indian movies globally.
In numbers:
The film has raked in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide—leaving hits like "KGF: Chapter 2" and "RRR" behind.
It's sold over 13.6 million tickets in India alone, making it one of the country's biggest crowd-pullers ever.
Overseas, "Dhurandhar" broke records too: it's now the highest-grossing Indian movie in North America with $21 million and topped charts in Australia—all without a Middle East release.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-stakes action with a star-studded cast and love seeing films that are rewriting box office history, "Dhurandhar" is definitely worth checking out.
It's not just breaking records—it's giving fans plenty to talk about!