'Dhurandhar' storms the box office, closing in on ₹800cr milestone
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is absolutely smashing it at the Indian box office. In just 36 days, it's pulled in ₹793.75 crore, making it India's fourth highest-grossing film ever.
The movie kicked off strong with ₹28 crore on day one and kept up the momentum through its first weekend.
Eyeing records and a sequel
Thanks to festival holidays and repeat viewings, Dhurandhar kept growing—racking up over ₹207 crore in week one and jumping another 22% to ₹253 crore in week two.
Now, with just ₹65.95 crore left to beat KGF: Chapter 2's record, all eyes are on its next move.
And for those already hooked, the sequel drops March 19, 2026—so mark your calendars!