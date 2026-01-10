'Dhurandhar' storms the box office, closing in on ₹800cr milestone

Eyeing records and a sequel

Thanks to festival holidays and repeat viewings, Dhurandhar kept growing—racking up over ₹207 crore in week one and jumping another 22% to ₹253 crore in week two.

Now, with just ₹65.95 crore left to beat KGF: Chapter 2's record, all eyes are on its next move.

And for those already hooked, the sequel drops March 19, 2026—so mark your calendars!