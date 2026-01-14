'Dhurandhar,' 'The Kashmir Files' helped 'Parasakthi' secure CBFC's stamp?

Director Sudha Kongara 's latest film, Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, was released on January 10 with U/A 16+ certification. The film was one of the two Tamil films scheduled for Pongal this year. In a recent interview with Guna on Sun TV, Kongara revealed that Parasakthi was sent to the revising committee just four days before its release, and how she dealt with all the questions and scrutiny.

Certification worries Kongara's concerns over CBFC certification Kongara expressed her concerns about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) potentially banning Parasakthi due to its ideology because she had "cleared up" every other plausible issue. "The only question left was, would they ban it due to its thought and ideology? Or will they believe in democracy and clear it?" she said. She also faced several questions from the board, including why she chose to make a film on a historical incident.

Film defense Kongara defended 'Parasakthi' using examples of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kashmir Files' Kongara defended her film by saying, "Now, you make a Dhurandhar, you don't go to Pakistan and throw nuclear bombs on them. Nor in England, we make so many films about the freedom struggle." "The Kashmir Files was made because a genocide happened, not to make two religious factions fight," she added. She argued that people should know what happened in history so they don't repeat it.

