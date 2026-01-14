Did 'Parasakthi' director Sudha Kongara call out Vijay fans?

Sivakarthikeyan 's Parasakthi , released on January 10, has sparked intense debates over its content and isn't doing well. Director Sudha Kongara recently suggested that a portion of the backlash against her film is driven by fan rivalries, particularly from supporters of Thalapathy Vijay . In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she addressed what she described as "backlash" against Parasakthi. Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi were to clash at box office, but the former is stuck in a certification limbo.

Social media trolling 'There is slander and defamation of the worst kind' Kongara stated that the online negativity surrounding Parasakthi goes beyond fair review. She said, "There is slander and defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs. We have to counter that." She hinted at organized trolling, saying, "You wonder where it is coming from, and you know where it is coming from."

Targeted trolling Kongara highlighted a specific social media post Kongara specifically mentioned a Tamil X (formerly Twitter) handle, BlastingTamilCinema, which criticized Parasakthi and linked its mixed reception to its original plan of clashing with Vijay's Jana Nayagan. The post even suggested that the Parasakthi team should apologize to Vijay's fans if they want their film to succeed. She quoted it as saying, "Apologise to Anna's fans and get an apology certificate. There is still one more week. If they forgive you, Parasakthi will run."