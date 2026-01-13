Tamil Nadu: Why Congress is demanding ban on Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has demanded a ban on actor Sivakarthikeyan 's recently released film, Parasakthi . The organization claims the movie distorts historical events involving the Congress party and portrays it in a "poor light." Released on January 10, Parasakthi focuses on the 1960s student revolution and anti-Hindi protests in the state. It underwent 25 cuts by the censor board, with some scenes marked as fictional.

Allegations 'Parasakthi' accused of historical inaccuracies Senior vice president of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, Arun Bhaskar, alleged that Parasakthi is a "pro-DMK movie" with a "pro-Tamil, anti-Hindu stand" in an official note. He claimed the film falsely suggests that only Hindi was permitted in post office forms in 1965 and described it as a "complete fabrication" aimed at tarnishing the Congress. Bhaskar also criticized scenes showing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a poor light and accused the film of distorting historical facts.

Historical distortion 'Parasakthi' accused of distorting Gandhi's historical visit Bhaskar dismissed scenes showing Gandhi visiting Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, to oppose Hindi imposition as fictional. He also criticized a sequence where a burning train falls in front of Gandhi, calling it having no connection to reality. The film also shows real-life photographs of Gandhi and other leaders while accusing Congress of killing over 200 Tamil people in Pollachi. Bhaskar called for the immediate removal of such scenes and a public apology from the production team.