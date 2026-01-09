Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' receives CBFC nod just in time for release

The much-anticipated Tamil film Parasakthi , starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, has reportedly cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process with a U/A 16+ certificate. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu and was embroiled in a tense censor process due to its sensitive theme.

Director's stand Kongara had previously challenged proposed cuts Before the film's clearance, Kongara had taken a strong stand against the proposed cuts by the board. She approached the CBFC Revising Committee in Mumbai after refusing to accept heavy cuts that she felt would hurt the film's purpose. Reports suggested that CBFC demanded 15 more cuts apart from earlier changes, which Kongara resisted as they would compromise Parasakthi's aims.

Release date 'Parasakthi' to release on Saturday Parasakthi will be released on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The film's official production house, Dawn Pictures, announced the news with a special post celebrating its U/A certification. The film has a certified runtime of two hours and 42 minutes and features GV Prakash's milestone 100th outing as a composer. As per a censor certificate shared by analyst Ramesh Bala, the certification came on Friday.

Cast and crew 'Parasakthi' features ensemble cast and crew Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Parasakthi also stars Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan in important roles. Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati feature in supporting roles. The film's editor is Sathish Suriya, while Ravi K Chandran ISC is the director of photography.