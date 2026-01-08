CBFC cleared Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' with 23 cuts? 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly cleared the political action thriller Parasakthi , starring Sivakarthikeyan , Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela. However, the certification came with a demand for 23 cuts to be made before its release on Saturday, January 10. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and was to compete at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan . But the latter got delayed in light of certification issues.

Controversy 'Parasakthi' faced controversy over anti-Hindi agitation portrayal Parasakthi has been mired in controversy due to its portrayal of the anti-Hindi agitation. On Thursday, NDTV reported that the CBFC asked for certain scenes and dialogues reflecting this agitation to be removed. The board's Chennai division reportedly suggested these cuts during a review on Wednesday, ahead of the film's release.

Director's move Kongara approaches revising committee over proposed cuts Director Kongara has reportedly approached the Revising Committee of the Censor Board in Mumbai. She is concerned that the proposed cuts could potentially disrupt the storyline and affect its historical context. However, there has been no official response from the makers regarding this development yet.