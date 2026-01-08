CBFC cleared Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' with 23 cuts?
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly cleared the political action thriller Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela. However, the certification came with a demand for 23 cuts to be made before its release on Saturday, January 10. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and was to compete at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. But the latter got delayed in light of certification issues.
Controversy
'Parasakthi' faced controversy over anti-Hindi agitation portrayal
Parasakthi has been mired in controversy due to its portrayal of the anti-Hindi agitation. On Thursday, NDTV reported that the CBFC asked for certain scenes and dialogues reflecting this agitation to be removed. The board's Chennai division reportedly suggested these cuts during a review on Wednesday, ahead of the film's release.
Director's move
Kongara approaches revising committee over proposed cuts
Director Kongara has reportedly approached the Revising Committee of the Censor Board in Mumbai. She is concerned that the proposed cuts could potentially disrupt the storyline and affect its historical context. However, there has been no official response from the makers regarding this development yet.
Film overview
'Parasakthi' plot and cast details
Parasakthi is a political action thriller set in the 1960s. It also stars Atharvaa, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati. The film marks Sreeleela's Tamil debut and is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. Last week, it was embroiled in a plagiarism controversy over allegations that its story was copied from another work. If the revising panel and makers don't see eye to eye, this Tamil biggie could also miss its release.