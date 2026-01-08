Will Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' face the same fate as 'Jana Nayagan'?

Legal action

'Parasakthi' team may approach court if censor delay continues

If Parasakthi doesn't receive its censor certificate in the next two days, the team might consider legal action. This mirrors the Jana Nayagan team's decision to approach the court over their own delay. The uncertainty surrounding censor certificates has also affected theater bookings for Pongal releases. While some theaters have opened ticket sales for Parasakthi, many chains and multiplexes are still waiting for approval from CBFC before officially opening bookings.