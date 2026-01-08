Will Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' face the same fate as 'Jana Nayagan'?
What's the story
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming multi-starrer film Parasakthi is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its Saturday, January 10, release. The delay in certification has raised concerns about a repeat of the censor troubles that plagued Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan. Despite these issues, the Parasakthi team has continued its promotional tour, with cast members promoting the film at a college in Kerala on Wednesday.
Legal action
'Parasakthi' team may approach court if censor delay continues
If Parasakthi doesn't receive its censor certificate in the next two days, the team might consider legal action. This mirrors the Jana Nayagan team's decision to approach the court over their own delay. The uncertainty surrounding censor certificates has also affected theater bookings for Pongal releases. While some theaters have opened ticket sales for Parasakthi, many chains and multiplexes are still waiting for approval from CBFC before officially opening bookings.
Political undertones
'Parasakthi' explores anti-Hindi agitation in 1960s
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is based on the anti-Hindi protests that claimed several lives in 1960s Madras. The film marks composer GV Prakash's 100th project. The high voltage Jana Nayagan versus Parasakthi was seen as a "politically motivated" clash between Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While Jana Nayagan promotes TVK ideology, Parasakthi delves into the anti-Hindi agitation, a core DMK cause. With the former stalled now, Parasakthi might score a penalty shot!