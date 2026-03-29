'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' becomes highest grossing Indian film in Australia Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just became the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in Australia, pulling in about AUD 5.99 million within 10 days of release.

It's already topped the lifetime earnings of both last year's Dhurandhar and other big hits, with further gains anticipated during the Easter holiday period.