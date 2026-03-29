'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' becomes highest grossing Indian film in Australia
Entertainment
The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just became the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in Australia, pulling in about AUD 5.99 million within 10 days of release.
It's already topped the lifetime earnings of both last year's Dhurandhar and other big hits, with further gains anticipated during the Easter holiday period.
Indian films gaining traction in Australia
This isn't just a win for one film: it shows how much love Indian movies are getting down under these days.
With numbers expected to hit AUD 7 or even 8 million soon, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is setting a new bar for Indian cinema's global reach.